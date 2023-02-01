Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Position Boosted by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 353,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 45,372 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 95,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 111,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,521.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 293,549 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $20.61. 74,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,965. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56.

