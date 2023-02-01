Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.83

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.83 and traded as high as $14.74. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 640,801 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $523.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1,879.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

