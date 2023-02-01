Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG):

1/25/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $1,664.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $1,847.00.

1/17/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG traded down $19.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,626.84. The stock had a trading volume of 154,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,774. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,754.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,499.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,534.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

