Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Church & Dwight (CHD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE: CHD) recently:

1/31/2023 – Church & Dwight had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $83.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Church & Dwight was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $82.00.

1/17/2023 – Church & Dwight was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

1/13/2023 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $81.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2023 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2022 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.40. 2,051,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,948. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,726 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

