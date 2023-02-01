Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,015 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 153% compared to the average volume of 1,979 put options.
SAN traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $3.51. 2,452,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.13. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.01.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 51.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
