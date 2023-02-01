Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2023

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SANGet Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,015 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 153% compared to the average volume of 1,979 put options.

Banco Santander Trading Up 1.7 %

SAN traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $3.51. 2,452,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.13. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.01.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 51.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.80) to €3.60 ($3.91) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.35) to €4.10 ($4.46) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.

About Banco Santander

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.