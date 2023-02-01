Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,015 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 153% compared to the average volume of 1,979 put options.

Banco Santander Trading Up 1.7 %

SAN traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $3.51. 2,452,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.13. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.01.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 51.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Banco Santander

SAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.80) to €3.60 ($3.91) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.35) to €4.10 ($4.46) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

