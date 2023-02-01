Investors Purchase Large Volume of PennyMac Financial Services Put Options (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 15,441 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 459% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,764 put options.

PFSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of PFSI stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.58. The company had a trading volume of 228,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.39. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $68.10.

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $2,346,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,408.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $2,346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,408.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James K. Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $1,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,810.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,250 shares of company stock worth $6,082,505 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,953,000 after purchasing an additional 422,092 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,228,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,593,000 after purchasing an additional 124,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after purchasing an additional 360,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 539,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

