IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.72

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 53215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $538.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Cuts Dividend

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 93.01%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 178,129 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 53,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

