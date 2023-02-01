iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 7.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after buying an additional 2,383,152 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,613,000 after buying an additional 1,363,221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,443,000 after buying an additional 172,185 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after acquiring an additional 699,309 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,803,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,131,000 after acquiring an additional 113,923 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $67.07. 13,265,139 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94.

