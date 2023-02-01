iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,941 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 43,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 21,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,604. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $43.44.

