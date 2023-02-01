iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Holdings Raised by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 4.2% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $10,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,778 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,329,000 after buying an additional 3,285,844 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,776.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,337,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,703,000 after buying an additional 2,256,518 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 282.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,175,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,664,000 after acquiring an additional 868,064 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.66. 1,389,667 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.27.

