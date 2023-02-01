iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) Stock Price Down 1.3%

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.48 and last traded at $87.48. 6,647,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 8,223,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.61.
iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.56.
