iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) Stock Price Down 1.3%

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.48 and last traded at $87.48. 6,647,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 8,223,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.61.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.56.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.