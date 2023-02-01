iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Lowered by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,193 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509,174 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,280 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,102 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,045,000 after acquiring an additional 741,436 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.71.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

