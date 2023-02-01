iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,993 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,102 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,927 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after buying an additional 1,848,638 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,125 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.42. 13,299,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,365,121. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $77.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

