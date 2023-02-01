iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Reduced by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,436 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 416.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $70.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

