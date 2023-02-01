iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGU) Stock Price Down 1.3%

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGU – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.84 and last traded at $88.90. 901,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,598,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.08.
iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.08.
