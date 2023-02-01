iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Position Reduced by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871,422 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 0.6% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $18,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 45,079 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 41,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $97.68. 452,521 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.68.

