iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Bought by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $104.89. 35,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,211. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.45 and a 1-year high of $106.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.03.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

