iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.98. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

