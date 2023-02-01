iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.6% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $406.58. 871,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,050,296. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

