iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 16,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.83. The company had a trading volume of 280,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,923. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.