iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Lowered by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 232,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,387,000 after acquiring an additional 159,134 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $15,246,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,057.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 81,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 79,054 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $108.72. 2,112,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,179. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

