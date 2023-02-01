Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Up 7.0 %

NYSE:ISDR opened at $27.71 on Monday. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.02 million, a PE ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

