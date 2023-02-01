Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.14

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and traded as high as $12.45. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 15,084 shares trading hands.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

