Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Gap Down to $13.25

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $12.97. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 26,529 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ivanhoe Electric last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland purchased 422,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,164,254.95. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 9,385,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,445,441.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IE. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,916,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $1,877,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

