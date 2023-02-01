Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $14.21 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.21 million and approximately $40,516.56 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00044998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019125 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004277 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00215357 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00885049 USD and is up 12.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $59,723.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

