J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $351.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.70 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $143.30 on Wednesday. J&J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $117.45 and a 52 week high of $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.61.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.13%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. CL King raised their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
