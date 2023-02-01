J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $351.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.70 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $143.30 on Wednesday. J&J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $117.45 and a 52 week high of $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,785,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. CL King raised their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

