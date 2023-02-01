Joseph Edward Sweeney Sells 5,863 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMPGet Rating) insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

AMP stock traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.12. 595,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,397. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $352.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.07.

Ameriprise Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. Ameriprise Financial's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

