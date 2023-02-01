Joseph Edward Sweeney Sells 5,863 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

AMP stock traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.12. 595,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,397. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $352.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.07.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

