Joystick (JOY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25,394.57

Joystick (JOY) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. Joystick has a market cap of $24.63 million and approximately $25,394.57 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Joystick has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010009 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00047251 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000218 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00019119 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004272 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00215369 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.11767789 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $25,571.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.