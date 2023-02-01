Joystick Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Joystick has traded down 0% against the dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $23.99 million and $29,102.11 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000509 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00045210 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00028936 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019135 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00215620 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.12016711 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $25,860.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

