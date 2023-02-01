JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Up to $35.68

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.68, but opened at $36.82. JOYY shares last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 120,381 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on YY. StockNews.com cut JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JOYY from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

JOYY Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63.

JOYY Increases Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.47. JOYY had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $586.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Institutional Trading of JOYY

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in JOYY during the third quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of JOYY by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JOYY in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Tobam grew its position in JOYY by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in JOYY by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

