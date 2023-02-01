JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 161.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 110 ($1.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 100 ($1.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

LON HOC traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 65.05 ($0.80). The stock had a trading volume of 3,414,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,330. The company has a market cap of £334.28 million and a P/E ratio of 1,301.00. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 50.40 ($0.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 151 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.34.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

