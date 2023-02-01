JRM Investment Counsel LLC Sells 5,700 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises about 0.7% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in TC Energy by 161.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,930,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661,452 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in TC Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,646,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,298 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,518,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,320,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

TC Energy Stock Down 7.8 %

TC Energy stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,816,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,684. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

