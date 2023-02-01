JRM Investment Counsel LLC Sells 6,174 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the quarter. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust accounts for 4.8% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $11,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,765. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 309.42 and a current ratio of 309.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 273.02%.

KREF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

