JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 705 ($8.71) and last traded at GBX 719 ($8.88). Approximately 97,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 267,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 723 ($8.93).

JTC Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 758.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 743.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,380.00.

JTC Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

