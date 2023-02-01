Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Gap Down to $32.30

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.30, but opened at $30.36. Juniper Networks shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 1,495,079 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on JNPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $186,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,235 shares in the company, valued at $23,892,827.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $186,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,235 shares in the company, valued at $23,892,827.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,936 shares of company stock valued at $753,338. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $3,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

