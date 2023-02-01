Kaspa Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.77 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $87.48 million and $1.77 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kaspa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00397903 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,453.59 or 0.27929836 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.00585551 BTC.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,341,799,401 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,331,826,924 with 16,331,826,924.735819 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00544135 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,742,761.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.