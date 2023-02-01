Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,375 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,408 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MPW opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

