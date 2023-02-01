Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 185 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,445 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,414 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.3% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,719,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,848,000 after acquiring an additional 949,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,533,000 after acquiring an additional 807,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,194,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IWR opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average of $68.65. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.