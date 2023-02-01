Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 930 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.39.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $230.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $200.09 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

