KBC Group NV Acquires 15,869 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.18% of Packaging Co. of America worth $19,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PKG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 2.9 %

PKG stock opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.32. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 45.41%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.