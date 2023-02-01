KBC Group NV Boosts Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,749,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 209,367 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 1.12% of Mueller Water Products worth $17,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 580.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.