KBC Group NV Buys 12,813 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.31% of Owens Corning worth $22,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,503,000 after buying an additional 149,591 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,272,000 after purchasing an additional 403,154 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,983,000 after purchasing an additional 247,486 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,137,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,492,000 after purchasing an additional 73,107 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 900,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,133,000 after purchasing an additional 154,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

Owens Corning Trading Up 5.5 %

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $96.65 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.