KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 566,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $24,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,162,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,368,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,717,000 after acquiring an additional 617,485 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,059,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,814,000 after buying an additional 30,424 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,600,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $57.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,969. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

