KBC Group NV Grows Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 237.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,443 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $18,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,711,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $453,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,043,000 after purchasing an additional 82,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,484,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 95.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,540,000 after purchasing an additional 645,843 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.9 %

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

Shares of VRSN opened at $218.05 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $228.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,171,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,171,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $256,417.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,065 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,806 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

