KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,935 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.13% of Steel Dynamics worth $15,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 476.7% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.3 %

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $120.64 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.96.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.54%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Stories

