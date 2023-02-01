KBC Group NV Has $19.25 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,033 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.13% of J. M. Smucker worth $19,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $152.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

