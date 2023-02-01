KBC Group NV Has $23.18 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,001 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.13% of Principal Financial Group worth $23,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,986,000 after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,919,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,302,000 after acquiring an additional 102,496 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,136,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,855,000 after acquiring an additional 209,370 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.95.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.73.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

