KBC Group NV Has $24.36 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $24,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.63.

Insider Activity

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $426.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $488.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.03%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also

