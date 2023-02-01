Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Eastern Bankshares in a report released on Sunday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst D. Delmonte now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Eastern Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EBC. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastern Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastern Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Up 3.3 %

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.24. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after purchasing an additional 28,308 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 181,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

