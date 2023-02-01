Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Price Target to $15.25

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.50 to $15.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $667.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 165.13% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $30.53 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the second quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 561.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 40.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

